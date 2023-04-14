Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

251 property total found
Housein Ringaudai, Lithuania
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE, ERDVUS, INOVATIVE STATES, A+ ENERGICAL CLASSES, INDIVIDUAL …
Housein Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 199,000
HOUSE OF HIGH MODERN WITH THE ERDVIUM SKLIP - IN THE GATCH OF HIGH! TATOGUS EXPLANATION, 3 M…
Housein Vijukai, Lithuania
House
Vijukai, Lithuania
70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale an economical fully equipped cottage in Vijūkai. All furniture and household applia…
Housein Karkazai, Lithuania
House
Karkazai, Lithuania
308 m² Number of floors 2
€ 177,000
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, IN THE PROPERTY OF THE CREATMENT, IN THE ALWY GATVER, HOUSE IS SELECT…
Housein Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
House
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
A neat fully equipped cottage for sale in the Girait! 80.00 sq.m. with a blocked house in …
Housein Mastaiciai, Lithuania
House
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 267,000
The corporate cottage with a tidy environment is perfect for a family looking for a fully eq…
Housein Kujai, Lithuania
House
Kujai, Lithuania
86 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,999
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT FOR FOR FOREST APPTSY! FULL OF 3-MIGARY MESHOUSE WITH 3-IMIS HEXTA…
Housein Karkazai, Lithuania
House
Karkazai, Lithuania
193 m² Number of floors 2
€ 242,000
IN THE PERSPECTIVE NESTOCATION, THE CLASS AND PROCEDURE HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH ALL ADVANTAGE…
Housein Jonuciai II, Lithuania
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 169,000
Individual A++ house for sale St. John's II k. Elnio g. Your new home Jonuš II k. will give …
Housein Kumpiai, Lithuania
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
102 m² Number of floors 2
€ 198,000
A++ class COTEDH, 101.71 sqm, with a plot of 2.48 acres is sold in the cozy quarter. The bic…
Housein Margava, Lithuania
House
Margava, Lithuania
261 m² Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
261 sq.m. house with 11.3 a.m. plot of Žirgyn g., Margava, Kaunas district. HOUSE . Addre…
Housein Pypliai, Lithuania
House
Pypliai, Lithuania
78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
SELLING 30a. SODYBA KAUNO RAJ. EXCHANGE SOME. HOUSE IN GOOD LOCATION WHEREAS HOME FROM THE C…
Housein Smiltynai II, Lithuania
House
Smiltynai II, Lithuania
44 m² Number of floors 2
€ 24,600
IF WEBSITE WEEK THE SODA WITH THE JUDGE PACKAGE AND THE DEPARATE OF THE SAYER IN THE TEXANDS…
Housein Rinkunai, Lithuania
House
Rinkunai, Lithuania
170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 219,000
THE ERDVUS FOR SALE, COKINGLY EQUIPMENT COUNTRY COUNCIL. MODERN HOME INSTALLATION, FULL CUTV…
Housein Satijai, Lithuania
House
Satijai, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 1
€ 24,900
Garden house for sale in Kaunas district, Foxes old, Shatias k.. IDEAL LOCATION NOT ONLY F…
Housein Kumpiai, Lithuania
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 142,000
EXPLANATORY LOSS WITH A GOOD EXCLUSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE - WE HAVE A PUTION OF YOU!!! IN STRAT…
Housein Armaniskiai, Lithuania
House
Armaniskiai, Lithuania
131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 209,000
New construction A++ class house Alexote for sale! The house is located in a separate priv…
Housein Narepai, Lithuania
House
Narepai, Lithuania
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 237,000
5MIN AUTOMOBIL FROM THE PROSPECT OF YOUR SAVANORS AND - A FULLY RAMILY COUNTRY FOREST? YES, …
Housein Dievogala, Lithuania
House
Dievogala, Lithuania
266 m² Number of floors 2
€ 159,000
SALE HOUSE WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE ERDLE IN THE ZAPY-BAN. GREIT RELEASE WITH THE CITY, FUL…
Housein Vycius, Lithuania
House
Vycius, Lithuania
155 m² Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
IN THE WINDOW, 155 KV.M. HOUSE WITH 13 A. LAND SKLYPU. Vishvydava- magnificent Kaunas city n…
Housein Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
288 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
SELLED ERDVUS HOUSE WITH 16 ARS SECTION - IN THE GIRAIT!!! ===========G1> GTAG1>> ADVANTAGE:…
Housein Pabartupis, Lithuania
House
Pabartupis, Lithuania
239 m² Number of floors 2
€ 126,000
Dreaming of living in a private house surrounded by nature and a hand to reach the city? We …
Housein Jadagoniai, Lithuania
House
Jadagoniai, Lithuania
374 m² Number of floors 3
€ 249,000
ERDVUS HOUSE, PROVIDED THE OPPORTUNITY IMPLEMENTATION IN THE RENOVATION PROJECTS: ERDVUS LIV…
Housein Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
House
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 124,000
It's just 10 minutes. detached houses on the road from the center of Kaunas. The purposefull…
Housein Vijukai, Lithuania
House
Vijukai, Lithuania
70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 103,000
Exclusive quality, modern modern leaching A+ class energy efficiency blocked UNITED STATES !…
Housein Vilkija, Lithuania
House
Vilkija, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
HOUSE FOR SALE In the town of Vilkija with 24a land SCLYPU. Plot on the main paved road. GEN…
Housein Stanaiciai, Lithuania
House
Stanaiciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 147,000
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUALS, FULL INVESTIGATED IN STANES, CANUN RAJONE. POSSIBILITY TO PREPARE 2…
3 room apartmentin Silelis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Silelis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 126,000
SELLED 3 K. BUTAS WITH PRIVACY PARKING PLACE IN RAMIO, ROMAIN. -----------------------------…
4 room apartmentin Karkazai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Karkazai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 99 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 129,999
SELLED YOU, PROCEDURE 4 ROOMS WITH IMAGE WINTER VISE IN THE LANGUAGE IN THE LANGUAGE OF THE …
3 room apartmentin Kazliskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 45,000
SELLED 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE CITY CITY ! Light apartment for sale with separate garage and far…

