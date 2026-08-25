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Houses for sale in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

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60 properties total found
House in Slienava, Lithuania
House
Slienava, Lithuania
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YOUR SODE IN THE LESS. A newly built log house is ideal for cozy summer or permanent li…
$58 371
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House in Draseikiai, Lithuania
House
Draseikiai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERNUS A + + CLASS HOUSEHOLD ON THE MARKETS - INTRAVET HOUSEHOLD UNDER THEIR WEEKS! For s…
$303 529
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House in Vaisvydava, Lithuania
House
Vaisvydava, Lithuania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 1
A house of 202,38 sq.m. with a plot of 11,53 century Vaišvėka, Kaunas district, is sold. NA…
$445 955
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
The home of Magnolian is a good place to live here... = = = = = = = = = = "MAGNOLIJOS NAMAI …
$180 950
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House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
The home of Magnolian is a good place to live here... = = = = = = = = = = "MAGNOLIJOS NAMAI …
$197 294
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House in Pamaisupys, Lithuania
House
Pamaisupys, Lithuania
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
9 minutes from Kaunas Old Town and you are already here - in Paugaipėpys, in your new home -…
$560 362
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TekceTekce
House in Dubravai, Lithuania
House
Dubravai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy garden house with sauna in enclosed area - Dubrav, Kaunas district Looking for a place…
$54 869
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House in Guogai, Lithuania
House
Guogai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
SODO SOUND CITIZENS, FOOD PRAIM - NETOLE FOOT, NETOLI MILK MAR For those looking for a plac…
$58 254
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House in Pypliai, Lithuania
House
Pypliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
PARKYDAM CONSTRUCTION OF A + + NAMAS KAUNO R., PYP KI, JONINiai G., 2025 (INSTALLATION ~ 95%…
$262 670
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House in Ginenai, Lithuania
House
Ginenai, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
Three garden houses are sold in Ginėnai village, Kaunas district. > TABLE > GENERAL: • Gar…
$58 371
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House in Smiltynai I, Lithuania
House
Smiltynai I, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
THE FIRST BUYER MAY SELECT THE FASADO COLOUR! Sending SPACE A + + CLASS COLLOCATED NAM IN CA…
$229 982
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House in Jadagoniai, Lithuania
House
Jadagoniai, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for a place where you can create your own holiday oasis or a small cozy house surrou…
$58 254
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House in Zemaitkiemis, Lithuania
House
Zemaitkiemis, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSEHOLD YELLOW IN THE OUTCOMES NAMO, WITH BLOOD AND LAW THERAY, AND AUDIBLE!!!! PRINCIPLES…
$420 270
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House in Vilkija, Lithuania
House
Vilkija, Lithuania
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD IN VILKIA - SPACE SLAUGHTER WITH FARM BUILDINGS A residential house with …
$128 416
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House in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
House
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold 142.18 m ² house with 5.12 m ² land and a garage of 17 m ², equipped with terrace and l…
$431 946
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House in Pypliai, Lithuania
House
Pypliai, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT BY ONE HAUTE HOUSEHOLD, PYPTS, CITIZAROSIS G., MILON AREA. INTERNAL TERMINATION OF THE …
$336 101
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House in Narsieciai, Lithuania
House
Narsieciai, Lithuania
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 2
SALES SPACE 388,81 KV. 388,81 sq.m. living space, 16 ares private courtyard, a large living …
$402 760
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House in Kulautuva, Lithuania
House
Kulautuva, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE PART OF THE HOUSEHOLD POINTS IN THE CULTURED!!!! PRINCIPLES: • House bordering with pi…
$68 878
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House in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
House
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold Yokes and YELLOW ONE HAUTE IN TASKS! Looking for a new house in a quiet place near Kaun…
$360 733
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House in Radikiai, Lithuania
House
Radikiai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF A SINGLE GROWTH CONSTRUCTION OF 2026 YEARS, A + + CLASS NAM, MILK AREA, RADICES. = =…
$291 855
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House in Pypliai, Lithuania
House
Pypliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
PARKYDAM CONSTRUCTION OF A + + NAMAS KAUNO R., PYP KI, JONINiai G., 2025 (INSTALLATION ~ 95%…
$262 670
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House in Noreikiskes, Lithuania
House
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW A + + CLASS COSTS IN NETWORKS, STRAND G. Booking is already starting! For those lookin…
$326 878
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House in Pamaisupys, Lithuania
House
Pamaisupys, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending MODERNUS AND STYLINGI CODES DO NOT SHAKE THE FOOT. = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$204 299
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House in Gervenupis, Lithuania
House
Gervenupis, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SODO HOUSEHOLD WITH SKIN 10,05 A TO SOUGHT - VASAROS G. 13, GEL A 10,05 ar plot wit…
$29 186
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House in Teleiciai, Lithuania
House
Teleiciai, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE PRABAGUS NAMAS, PUKIA LOCACIA! YOUR HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD ENVIRONMENT!!! DVI THERASES, LI…
$537 014
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House in Smiltynai I, Lithuania
House
Smiltynai I, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
THE FIRST BUYER MAY SELECT THE FASADO COLOUR! Sending SPACE A + + CLASS COLLOCATED NAM IN CA…
$229 982
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House in Vilkija, Lithuania
House
Vilkija, Lithuania
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVE AND WELL IN ONE SITE - HOME WITH COMMERCIAL ADVICE IN THE CENTRE OF VILKIA Live, work …
$332 715
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House in Smiltynai I, Lithuania
House
Smiltynai I, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Capitally reconstructed stone house in a quiet place in Kaunas district You're looking for …
$75 836
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House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending SPACE 4 CASTLE POINT IN GIRAITAS, THE MILON AREA 4 rooms cottage for sale in Girait…
$332 715
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House in Smiltynai I, Lithuania
House
Smiltynai I, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
COMPACT AND ECONOMIC A + + CLASS COHESION WITH GROSS LOGBOOK - VOS 1 KM TO THE MILK Kauno r.…
$186 786
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