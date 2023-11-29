Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

House with gas heating in Lapes, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Lapes, Lithuania
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
€269,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Garliava, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Garliava, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
€230,000
House with Furnace heating in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH A SKLYP 16.31 a.m. LITTLE RAJ. IN EVERY VYTAUTO G. 26 in the very center…
€21,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Kreslynai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Kreslynai, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ITALIAN STILIUM TWO HOUSE IN THE INSPECTED PLACE WAIT THE NEW FAMILY!! ---------------------…
€99,999
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Quality, high-end house with the most beautiful plot and views in the Kaunas area is for sal…
€450,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Mastaiciai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
The corporate cottage with a tidy environment is perfect for a family looking for a fully eq…
€239,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Romainiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Romainiai, Lithuania
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
€429,000
House with balcony, with central heating, with paved road in Ramuciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with central heating, with paved road
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
HOME OF THE RAMY 10 MIN I DISTRIBUTION FROM THE CENTER OF THE COUNC !!! SELLED ITIN QUALITY …
€299,500
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Dievogala, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Dievogala, Lithuania
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE HOUSE WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE ERDLE IN THE ZAPY-BAN. GREIT RELEASE WITH THE CITY, FUL…
€159,000
House with balcony, with paved road in Vijukai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Vijukai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€165,000
House with paved road in Vijukai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Vijukai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€68,000
House with Furnace heating in Stanaiciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Stanaiciai, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
€49,000
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with With furniture in Smiltynai II, Lithuania
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with With furniture
Smiltynai II, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
SODO HOUSE WITH PURTIMI IN THE VIDUAGE AND LAUKE SAMES IN KIEME! Advantages: • Manage, super…
€50,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
CLASS COTED FOR THE ERVUS, 180 KV.M, WITH 4.25 AREA LAND SKLYPU, VYTAUTO PROSPECT, GARLIA! G…
€189,999
House with balcony, with garage, with internet in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with internet
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
€199,900
House with balcony, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
House with balcony, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
WE WOULD SOME CULAUTION IN THE CITY OF COURT, 212.38 KV. M HOUSE WITH BUILD, WITH LAUK TERAS…
€284,999
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
€68,999
House with Furnace heating in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
€190,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Noreikiskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
€440,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Noreikiskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
€185,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Peleniai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Peleniai, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY SODY ANT NERIES CHRANT ONLY 12 km FROM THE CUBE CITY RIBOS!!! SKLYPAS IS ANT HIGHER NE…
€129,000
House in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
House
Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
€130,000
House with garage, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Slienava, Lithuania
House with garage, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Slienava, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE PROPERTY OF THE PROPERTY, NEVERONMENT IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, NOT LANDED FOR THE FORES…
€225,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Jadagoniai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Jadagoniai, Lithuania
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 3
ERDVUS HOUSE, PROVIDED THE OPPORTUNITY IMPLEMENTATION IN THE RENOVATION PROJECTS: ERDVUS LIV…
€235,000
House with paved road in Stanaiciai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Stanaiciai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUALS, FULL EQUIPMENT IN STANES, CANUN RAJONE. POSSIBILITY TO PREPARE 2 A…
€147,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Rykstyne, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Rykstyne, Lithuania
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
A beloved and supervised house for sale in Carmelava on a plot of land of 221.36 sq.m and 12…
€229,000
House with paved road in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Individual A++ house for sale St. John's II k. Elnio g. Your new home St. John's II. will gi…
€173,000
House with balcony, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 1
PROBANGI SODYBA NATURAL IN THE OAZINE! LOSS TVENKINES WATER PRAMOGOMS! ERDVUS SKLYP, NET 72 …
€399,999
House with alarm system in Bajorai, Lithuania
House with alarm system
Bajorai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
€106,950
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Bubiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Bubiai, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
A great offer for those looking for a homestead further from the hustle and bustle of the ci…
€29,900
