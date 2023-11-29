Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

13 properties total found
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Girionys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Girionys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
€86,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Jadagoniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Jadagoniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/3
€95,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with gas heating, with Storeroom, with needs repair in Kulautuva, Lithuania
3 room apartment with gas heating, with Storeroom, with needs repair
Kulautuva, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Domestic equipment in Paparciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Domestic equipment
Paparciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
3 ROOMS BUY, STIRD G., IN THE INDICATORY! For those who appreciate peace and want to distra…
€116,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Central collector in Karmelava II, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Central collector
Karmelava II, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/4
€68,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with fireplace in Boniskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with fireplace
Boniskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
3 ROOMS BUY, 62.76 KV.M, SECRET, WITH BALKON! •Three-room apartment for sale, with balcony; …
€22,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Rinkunai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/4
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Vandziogala, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Vandziogala, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-room apartment for sale in the town of Vandžiogala. The apartment is just modernly renov…
€47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/9
3-room apartment for sale in a heat neighborhood, in a very good strategic location. The…
€123,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Giraite, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT OF THE TWO ROOMS!!! ----------------------------------------------…
€105,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Cable television in Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Cable television
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
€85,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Kumpiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kumpiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
Forest, catch-up trails, pure air-quality of life start with your home location. We can offe…
€106,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Kumpiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Kumpiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 6/9
Four-room apartment in Silences Advantages: • Intermediate floor • Non-transparent rooms •…
€109,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

