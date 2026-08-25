Apartments for sale in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

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Apartments in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

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15 properties total found
4 room apartment in Noreikiskes, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 3 rooms apartment with a terrace and balcony. -- The apartment is bright and functi…
$208 968
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3 room apartment in Valerava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Valerava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/2
The 3 CAPSULES SENT WITH THE 11,17 YEARS OF LOW HOLDINGS K., KAUNO R. 3-room apartment for …
$40 860
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3 room apartment in Kulautuva, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kulautuva, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale in Culture, Akacijos al. 30 - peace around nature The price is combined …
$77 050
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
2 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/2
FORMER-124; PRACTICAL SELECTION FOR SELECTING THE SITE In one of the most popular settlemen…
$145 928
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3 room apartment in Neveronys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Neveronys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/1
PARKYDAM 3 rooms apartment with 3.97 ARAS LOW In Kaunas district - SMILTINŲ I K. Rooms are c…
$180 950
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3 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
SUBMITTED PROCEDURES FOR THE ROAD CARBON OF 3 CARBAERS, WITH THERAY, HONEY AND PLACE OF PURP…
$203 131
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 room apartment in Domeikava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Domeikava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/3
SALE TO THE COMPLAINTS CONTAINED IN THE DOMESTIC OF THE 3 CAPSULES WITH HIS OCCUPATION, THER…
$245 147
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1 room apartment in Girionys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Girionys, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/3
A PLACE OF LIVING RITTERS AND NATURE. THESE LIGHT AND YOUR SKILLS SHOULD BE LIVESTOCK WITHOU…
$70 044
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1 room apartment in Babtai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Babtai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
BODYWORK 1 KAMBAIUM BUTTER Looking for a small housing in a quiet place or an investment obj…
$23 348
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1 room apartment in Noreikiskes, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale 47 sq.m. In need - authentic history and peace near the city The apartme…
$71 245
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3 room apartment in Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
$180 950
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3 room apartment in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/4
Sold MODERNUS IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF ALL NEW CONSTRUCTION, WELL NEW CONSTRUCTION IN ROMANIA!…
$193 208
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4 room apartment in Narsieciai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Narsieciai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/2
SENT SPACE HAS BEEN IN MEMBERS WITH OTHER AND HAZARD! You're looking for peace, but you don'…
$233 367
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4 room apartment in Giraite, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
$197 294
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3 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
3 rooms apartment for rent in Palanga, Lithuania Spacious, modern furnished apartment on th…
$204 299
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