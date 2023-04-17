Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Housein Vosiunai, Lithuania
House
Vosiunai, Lithuania
93 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
Housein Zaliesius, Lithuania
House
Zaliesius, Lithuania
77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
ERZUED KOME (IGNAL RAJ.) ONLY 50 M. FROM THE ERZHIP EEE. SODY TO THE WAY WITH THE BUILD AND …
2 room apartmentin Didziasalis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Didziasalis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 9,900
Housein Girminiai, Lithuania
House
Girminiai, Lithuania
269 m² Number of floors 4
€ 250,000
IGNALINARY RAJONE, SOME OF GIRMINGS, IS SELLED VERY ERDVUS 269.26 KV.M. HOUSE WITH THE OPPOR…
Housein Vidiskes, Lithuania
House
Vidiskes, Lithuania
501 m² Number of floors 2
€ 19,500
IGNALINOS R., KAZITICAL K. SELLED NOT BE CONCERNED TO STAT MANYABUTES WITH LOSS SKLYPU. BACK…
Housein Bausiske, Lithuania
House
Bausiske, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 47.87 ARS WITH BUILDING SENOJ MULTIPLE SOME, IGNALINARY RAJ. FOR 300…

