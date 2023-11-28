UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
apartments
3
houses
10
Clear all
13 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kalviske, Lithuania
58 m²
1
For sale in the Town of G. 19, Old Most of the Day, Ignalina r. one-storey house. House bric…
€17,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069995247
gintautas.tamkevicius@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kalviske, Lithuania
75 m²
1
For sale in the Town of G. 28, Old Most of the Day, Ignalina r. one floor with attic house. …
€48,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069995247
gintautas.tamkevicius@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Didziasalis, Lithuania
2
47 m²
1/4
€11,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068741112
arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Palaukoja, Lithuania
2
44 m²
2/2
2 ROOMS BUYED IN THE RETURN AND FORESTIGATION. Just 300 meters off the coast of Paplovic La…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062163538
gabija.noreikaite@capital.lt
House with Furnace heating
Kalviske, Lithuania
108 m²
1
€91,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068960090
egidijus.vaitilavicius@capital.lt
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Local electricity
Palaukoja, Lithuania
2
45 m²
2/2
SELLED IN 2 ROOMS IN IGNAL, HIGHBERS G. 2-room apartment for sale in Ignalina. Small-rise co…
€37,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061014100
daiva.laiviene@capitalrealty.com
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Degutiske I, Lithuania
81 m²
1
€24,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068741112
arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
House with Furnace heating
Palaukoja, Lithuania
113 m²
1
SODY WITH THE FRIENDS IN THE TVENCH A TVENKIN USED CANNOT! The homestead is surrounded by t…
€6,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067622040
darius.daugela@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating
Kalnine, Lithuania
72 m²
1
€5,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068741112
arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Baikeliai, Lithuania
113 m²
1
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068741112
arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Akriemiai, Lithuania
80 m²
1
In the village of Jurgen, Ignalina district. next to the forest, in the Swiss terrain area, …
€14,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068741112
arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Zaliesius, Lithuania
77 m²
2
ERZHIP SOME (IGNAL RAJ.) ONLY 50 M. FROM the ERZHIP EEE. THE WAIT WORDING TO THE WORDING WIT…
€46,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068741112
arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
House with paved road
Bausiske, Lithuania
48 m²
1
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 47.87 ARS WITH BUILDING SENOJ MULTIPLE SOME, IGNALINARY RAJ. FOR 300…
€18,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061632844
ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
Properties features in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL