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Houses for sale in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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5 properties total found
House in Pasvogine, Lithuania
House
Pasvogine, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique homestead is being sold around the forest. 1,9 ha of plot registered 4 buildings. N…
$28,983
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House in Senasis Daugeliskis, Lithuania
House
Senasis Daugeliskis, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 47.87 ARS WITH BUILDING SENOJ MULTIPLE SOME, IGNALINARY RAJ. FOR 300…
$20,521
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House in Grikiapele, Lithuania
House
Grikiapele, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
A house for sale in the village of Grikiapelė, 1 km from Šakarva, the shore of Lake Lūšii! T…
$29,132
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House in Melninkai, Lithuania
House
Melninkai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
DESCRIPTION Ignalina is a land, famous for many lakes, forests, tourism and quiet recreatio…
$42,480
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House in Ignalina, Lithuania
House
Ignalina, Lithuania
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
HOTEL / GUESTHOUSE ON THE FIRST LINE ON THE LAKE SHORE IN IGNALINA. An exclusive project for…
$1,17M
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