Houses for sale in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

10 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kalviske, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kalviske, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in the Town of G. 19, Old Most of the Day, Ignalina r. one-storey house. House bric…
€17,500
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kalviske, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kalviske, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in the Town of G. 28, Old Most of the Day, Ignalina r. one floor with attic house. …
€48,000
House with Furnace heating in Kalviske, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kalviske, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€91,800
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Degutiske I, Lithuania
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Degutiske I, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
€24,600
House with Furnace heating in Palaukoja, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Palaukoja, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH THE FRIENDS IN THE TVENCH A TVENKIN USED CANNOT! The homestead is surrounded by t…
€6,300
House with Furnace heating in Kalnine, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kalnine, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
€5,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Baikeliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Baikeliai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
€50,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse in Akriemiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Akriemiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
In the village of Jurgen, Ignalina district. next to the forest, in the Swiss terrain area, …
€14,900
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Zaliesius, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Zaliesius, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
ERZHIP SOME (IGNAL RAJ.) ONLY 50 M. FROM the ERZHIP EEE. THE WAIT WORDING TO THE WORDING WIT…
€46,000
House with paved road in Bausiske, Lithuania
House with paved road
Bausiske, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 47.87 ARS WITH BUILDING SENOJ MULTIPLE SOME, IGNALINARY RAJ. FOR 300…
€18,000
Properties features in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

