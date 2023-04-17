Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Birzu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Birzu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Birzai
6
Pabirze
1
8 properties total found
Housein Valantiskis, Lithuania
House
Valantiskis, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
A LIVING HOUSE HOUSE LATE G. BIRD CITY. HOUSE IN THE PRIPAL PLACE - IN THE MAIN CITY GATVER.…
Housein Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
186 m² Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
HOUSE HOUSE IN JOVAR G., BIRD. HOUSE IN THE RAMIO AND PATOGICAL LIVE IN LOCATION – CARD OF E…
Housein Klausuciai, Lithuania
House
Klausuciai, Lithuania
65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 49,500
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE IN THE BIRD OF CURRENT CREATMENT. HOUSE IN THE HOME OF RAMIUNA LIVING HOM…
Housein Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
DO NOT HAVE THE CENTER OF THE BIRD CITY, THE CHANGUAGE G. HOUSE WITH 8 ARIR SECTION. WE ARE …
Housein Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 80,000
IN THE CITY OF BIRD, A LIVING HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS, WITH THE ERDUS SECTION 8.15. Residential h…
Housein Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
255 m² Number of floors 2
€ 32,900
Housein Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
113 m² Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
SODYBA MARKETING G. 2, BIRD SOME, BIRD RAJ. Family house in a clearly visible place near the…
Housein Pabirze, Lithuania
House
Pabirze, Lithuania
87 m² Number of floors 2
€ 10,800
PART OF THE HOUSE WITH OWN EARTH SIGN, BEAUTY RACE, BIRDS AREA FOR SALE. COUNTRY MAIN ROAD T…

Properties features in Birzu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
