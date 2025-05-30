Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Birzu rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Birzu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Birzai
4
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Dwelling house for sale Šermukšnių g., Biržai. The house is in a quiet quarter of its own dw…
$39,889
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Pabirze, Lithuania
House
Pabirze, Lithuania
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold YOUR HOUSEHOLD IN THE STEEL. 254,23 KV: M. wide, 2 HOSES, WITH FARM BUILDINGS AND MAJOR…
$70,547
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
In Biržai, a two -story dwelling house is sold with a spacious plot of 8.15 ares. Residentia…
$91,175
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Smilgiai, Lithuania
House
Smilgiai, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE HOUSEHOLD WITH ERDANT SKY AND FARM BUILDINGS PARKO G. 18, SMILLS K., BUILDINGS R. Looki…
$15,956
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Birzu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go