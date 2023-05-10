Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Alytus County, Lithuania

Alytus
17
Druskininkai
6
Vieciunai
3
60 properties total found
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 42,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 558 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 167,000
House in Silaiciai, Lithuania
House
Silaiciai, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 24,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 146,000
House in Karliskes, Lithuania
House
Karliskes, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 289,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 42,500
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 558 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 167,000
House in Lazdijai, Lithuania
House
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
House in Vainezeris, Lithuania
House
Vainezeris, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 451 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 164,900
House in Kurnenai, Lithuania
House
Kurnenai, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 219,000
House in Kolonistai, Lithuania
House
Kolonistai, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 16,000
House in Doskonys, Lithuania
House
Doskonys, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
House in Ilgai, Lithuania
House
Ilgai, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
House in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
House
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,500
House in Nekrunai, Lithuania
House
Nekrunai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
House in Kuciunai, Lithuania
House
Kuciunai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 14,500
House in Kapciamiestis, Lithuania
House
Kapciamiestis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
House in Prapuntai, Lithuania
House
Prapuntai, Lithuania
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
House in Alove, Lithuania
House
Alove, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
House in Alytupis, Lithuania
House
Alytupis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 145,000
House in civonys, Lithuania
House
civonys, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
House in Padvariskiai, Lithuania
House
Padvariskiai, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
House in Alytupis, Lithuania
House
Alytupis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
House in Azuoliniai, Lithuania
House
Azuoliniai, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
House in Gailiunai, Lithuania
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,500
House in Lazdijai, Lithuania
House
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000

