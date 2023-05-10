Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sicily
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sicily, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
33 properties total found
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€ 69,000
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 99,000
2 room apartment in Sciacca, Italy
2 room apartment
Sciacca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 74,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 19,500
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 25,000
3 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 89,000
3 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 89,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€ 80,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€ 110,000
4 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
4 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€ 190,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 100,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 70,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
€ 59,000
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 80,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 25,000
2 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 44,000
1 room apartment in Bivona, Italy
1 room apartment
Bivona, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
€ 30,000
3 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 89,000
2 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 89,000
3 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 69,000
1 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
1 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
€ 30,000
1 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
1 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€ 15,000
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 69,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 54,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 79,000
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 80,000
1 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
1 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 64,000
4 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
4 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 79,000
2 room apartment in Bivona, Italy
2 room apartment
Bivona, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 69,000

Properties features in Sicily, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go