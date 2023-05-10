Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sanremo, Italy

83 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
€ 450,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
€ 480,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 315,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
€ 1,350,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
€ 1,050,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
€ 1,340,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 351 m²
€ 2,700,000
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
€ 390,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 62 m²
€ 220,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
€ 175,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
€ 245,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
€ 750,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
€ 370,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
€ 450,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
€ 490,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 105 m²
€ 480,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
€ 1,800,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
€ 3,200,000
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€ 1,100,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
€ 580,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
€ 850,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
€ 450,000
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
€ 120,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
€ 750,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
€ 1,150,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
€ 520,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 350,000
