  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Szigetszentmiklosi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

Szigetszentmiklos
73
Dunaharaszti
31
Szigethalom
28
Toekoel
22
Dunavarsany
19
Halasztelek
12
204 properties total found
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
€542,742
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€780,191
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€195,439
5 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
5 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€117,394
2 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
€83,238
3 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€176,391
3 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€150,037
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€96,284
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€111,940
6 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
6 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€234,579
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€387,486
2 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€71,757
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€223,098
4 room apartment in Halasztelek, Hungary
4 room apartment
Halasztelek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€227,012
6 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
6 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
€195,700
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€114,550
2 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€129,162
6 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
6 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€391,400
House in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
House
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
€72,800
7 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
7 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€206,137
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€130,206
3 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€187,350
3 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€130,206
3 room apartment in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
A house in excellent condition in Dunaharaszti (the agglomeration of Budapest) is for sale! …
€195,439
6 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
6 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
€206,137
2 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
2 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€51,926
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
€224,403
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€190,481
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€168,302
6 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
6 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€169,346

Property types in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
