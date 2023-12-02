Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

3 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€131,633
per month
3 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€171,202
per month
3 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
3 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€480,105
per month
3 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
3 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€155,638
per month
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€182,018
per month
House in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
House
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€73,862
per month
3 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
3 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€121,081
per month
House in Dunavarsany, Hungary
House
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€40,888
per month
6 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
6 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
€229,501
per month
3 room house in Halasztelek, Hungary
3 room house
Halasztelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€250,341
per month
6 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
6 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
€515,717
per month
3 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€171,202
per month
2 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
2 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€92,064
per month
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€131,633
per month
3 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
3 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€52,495
per month
3 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
3 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€121,081
per month
5 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
5 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€205,496
per month
5 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
5 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€276,720
per month
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€223,961
per month
3 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
3 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€92,064
per month
2 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
2 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€105,254
per month
5 room house in Delegyhaza, Hungary
5 room house
Delegyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€171,202
per month
House in Toekoel, Hungary
House
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€92,328
per month
3 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€94,702
per month
2 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€87,052
per month
3 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
3 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€158,013
per month
2 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€348,208
per month
7 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
7 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€395,427
per month
5 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€155,638
per month
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€197,582
per month
