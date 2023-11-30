Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary

apartments
15
houses
40
55 properties total found
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€92,283
3 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€171,610
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
€110,793
4 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€150,456
3 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€171,610
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€118,725
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€134,855
6 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
6 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€224,759
5 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€156,009
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€198,052
3 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€182,451
3 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€124,278
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
€153,365
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€198,052
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€85,673
5 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€208,629
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€263,893
2 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€158,389
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€153,100
1 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€67,428
6 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
6 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
€250,936
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
€343,748
5 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
€185,095
6 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
6 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€343,748
4 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€224,732
5 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€235,335
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€118,725
2 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€105,769
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€86,995
1 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
€69,543
