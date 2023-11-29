Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dunaharaszti, Hungary

houses
22
24 properties total found
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€416,974
4 room apartment in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€153,415
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€784,120
3 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€150,792
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€389,438
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€312,075
3 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€68,184
2 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€91,524
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
€608,415
6 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
6 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
€207,176
3 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€236,023
3 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€112,740
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€120,634
6 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
6 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
€393,109
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€261,985
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€332,792
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
€261,985
3 room apartment in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€141,351
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€170,199
6 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
6 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 232 m²
€519,250
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 279 m²
€603,170
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€230,516
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€248,873
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€248,873
