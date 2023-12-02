Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

34 properties total found
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€92,064
per month
2 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
2 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€78,347
per month
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
€110,530
per month
4 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€150,099
per month
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€118,444
per month
5 room apartment in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room apartment
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€156,166
per month
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€85,469
per month
3 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€145,087
per month
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€81,512
per month
1 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€67,267
per month
4 room apartment in Halasztelek, Hungary
4 room apartment
Halasztelek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€229,501
per month
4 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
€258,518
per month
2 room apartment in Halasztelek, Hungary
2 room apartment
Halasztelek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€92,064
per month
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€118,444
per month
4 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€118,444
per month
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€131,633
per month
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€87,052
per month
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€94,438
per month
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€101,825
per month
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€86,788
per month
1 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
€69,378
per month
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€99,978
per month
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€92,302
per month
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€94,702
per month
4 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€158,013
per month
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€170,147
per month
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€225,544
per month
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€116,069
per month
1 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€73,599
per month
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€86,788
per month
Properties features in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

