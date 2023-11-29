Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Dunavarsany

Residential properties for sale in Dunavarsany, Hungary

houses
14
15 properties total found
5 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
5 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
€182,262
Leave a request
3 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
3 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€209,536
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
4 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€209,536
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
5 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
4 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€196,686
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
5 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
6 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
6 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
€196,686
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
4 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€209,536
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
4 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€414,351
Leave a request
3 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
3 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€111,717
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunavarsany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€125,617
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
5 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€207,176
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
4 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€143,974
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
4 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€91,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunavarsany, Hungary
5 room house
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
€196,423
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir