  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Toekoel

Residential properties for sale in Toekoel, Hungary

apartments
5
houses
25
30 properties total found
2 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
2 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€78,047
2 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
2 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€91,712
2 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
2 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€104,852
4 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
4 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€128,765
3 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€144,532
5 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
5 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€183,929
6 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
6 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
€446,736
4 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
4 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€209,966
5 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
5 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
Egyedülálló lehetőség az agglomerációban: csend, Duna, saját horgászhely és egy kisebb arbor…
€350,819
5 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
5 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
€381,039
3 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€117,991
6 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
6 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€180,008
4 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
4 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€157,409
6 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
6 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€215,484
4 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
4 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€312,600
House in Toekoel, Hungary
House
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€44,411
6 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
6 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 130 m²
€170,811
3 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
3 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€191,571
5 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
5 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€236,507
2 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
2 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€76,996
4 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
4 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€209,190
4 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
4 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€214,452
3 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€183,950
8 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
8 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
€328,219
5 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
5 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€220,767
4 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
4 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€213,136
2 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
2 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€118,254
4 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
4 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
€249,646
5 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
5 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 291 m²
€302,204
5 room house in Toekoel, Hungary
5 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
€226,030
