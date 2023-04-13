Hungary
Residential properties for sale in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary
Mohacs
35
Balatonfoeldvar
31
Siklos
28
Kaposvar
27
Tolnai jaras
25
Bolyi jaras
23
Szentlorinci jaras
22
Szigetvari jaras
21
Tolna
20
Csurgo
19
Barcsi jaras
18
Szigetvar
14
Pecsvarad
12
Bonyhadi jaras
11
St. Lawrence
11
Tabi jaras
10
Lengyeltoti
9
Bataszek
7
Bonyhad
6
Dombovari jaras
5
2 157 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 249,491
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 249,491
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 249,491
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 249,491
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 48,816
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 89,685
7 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
178 m²
€ 145,207
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
12 Number of rooms
12 bath
430 m²
€ 462,021
6 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
195 m²
€ 154,447
4 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
42 m²
€ 144,942
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 99,242
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 64,683
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 77,883
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 100,298
1 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
€ 78,940
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
€ 73,897
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
€ 64,683
4 room house
Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
€ 73,923
5 room house
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
194 m²
€ 199,329
3 room house
Szalanta, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
€ 96,364
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 105,341
House
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 105,341
9 room house
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
180 m²
€ 300,973
3 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 26,137
3 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 57,819
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
€ 28,777
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
€ 35,642
2 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
€ 72,603
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 68,617
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 72,603
