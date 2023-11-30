Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Southern Transdanubia

Residential properties for sale in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

Marcali jaras
72
Fonyodi jaras
60
Szekszardi jaras
58
Szekszard
43
Komloi jaras
35
Siklosi jaras
32
Komlo
27
Barcsi jaras
24
Show more
766 properties total found
2 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€92,283
Leave a request
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€113,701
Leave a request
7 room house in Siofok, Hungary
7 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 654 m²
€1,69M
Leave a request
8 room house in Siofok, Hungary
8 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€369,926
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
4 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€243,004
Leave a request
2 room house in Lanycsok, Hungary
2 room house
Lanycsok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€87,259
Leave a request
6 room house in Harkany, Hungary
6 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€235,335
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Harkany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 17 m²
€31,202
Leave a request
4 room house in Lengyeltoti, Hungary
4 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€39,637
Leave a request
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€73,774
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€81,971
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
€118,725
Leave a request
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€50,240
Leave a request
6 room house in Ofalu, Hungary
6 room house
Ofalu, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€396,633
Leave a request
3 room house in Beremend, Hungary
3 room house
Beremend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€105,504
Leave a request
House in Vemend, Hungary
House
Vemend, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 152 m²
€19,805
Leave a request
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
€49,976
Leave a request
4 room house in Szalanta, Hungary
4 room house
Szalanta, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€89,903
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€76,153
Leave a request
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€71,129
Leave a request
2 room house in Balatonszemes, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonszemes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€73,774
Leave a request
5 room house in Siklos, Hungary
5 room house
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€55,529
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€105,504
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€73,774
Leave a request
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
€184,831
Leave a request
4 room house in Siklos, Hungary
4 room house
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€317,306
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€145,168
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€199,903
Leave a request
6 room house in Szantod, Hungary
6 room house
Szantod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€343,748
Leave a request
3 room house in Palotabozsok, Hungary
3 room house
Palotabozsok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
€26,178
Leave a request

Property types in Southern Transdanubia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir