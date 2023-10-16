UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Hungary
Southern Great Plain
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Southern Great Plain, Hungary
26 properties total found
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Balloszoeg, Hungary
2
140 m²
2
10 km from Kecskemét In Ballószög, a homestead of German owners, for sale with full equipmen…
€109,478
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Jakabszallas, Hungary
1
62 m²
1
Beside Kecskemét for sale on Jakabszállás from the airport 2 km TANYÁS INGATLAN, fishpond, f…
€118,557
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kunadacs, Hungary
2
140 m²
1
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, the Kiskunsági 2 farms fenced in selling on one o…
€155,681
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kunadacs, Hungary
1
70 m²
1
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, motorway from driving one 15 km, on one of Kiskun…
€104,820
Recommend
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Petofiszallas, Hungary
300 m²
1
Economy earners attention!!! On Petőfiszállás salesman it 6.3Ha onto farming suitable settl…
€234,719
Recommend
Cottage 7 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Helvecia, Hungary
7
640 m²
2
From Kecskemét hardly 10 km, a salesman is fit for a rural tourism, horse keeping excellentl…
€431,116
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Petofiszallas, Hungary
1
120 m²
4 room farms rebuilt demanding on Petőfiszállás outer area, with a habitable bathroomed outb…
€100,784
Recommend
Cottage 6 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kerekegyhaza, Hungary
6
350 m²
2
++ LEGENDARY HUNTER POSSESSION SALESMAN ++ guesthouse: 2 suite ones; community building:…
€475,127
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, with Excelent brightness
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2
220 m²
3
IS HE LOOKING FOR A COMPLETE ECONOMY? Near Lajosmizse a fully-equipped farm salesman, furni…
€155,736
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Tass, Hungary
2
284 m²
1
In Tass centre salesman Berg mansion! The building 284 M2 ones, two independent ones consis…
€143,738
Recommend
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Ladanybene, Hungary
3
160 m²
3
On Ladánybene offer onto selling it 1770 nm farms taken out, and the 9739 nm pastures belong…
€119,981
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2
300 m²
2
From Kecskemét onto 15 minutes in 2011 authentically rebuilt, close 300nm-es, 7 room luxurie…
€287,716
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Pahi, Hungary
1
67 m²
1
Izsák-Páhi 2 section of house farms, on 5539 nm of plot salesman! 1.lakóingatlan jell. 67 n…
€115,182
Recommend
Cottage 13 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
13
1 043 m²
1
From Kecskemét 10 km program house, guesthouse salesman!
€431,933
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2
200 m²
1
Extraordinary opportunity beside Lajosmizse! Main building: 200-nm house renewed beautif…
€203,969
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Fueloepjakab, Hungary
1
78 m²
1
Distinguished opportunity! Nm and 55 nm of inhabitant and economic one is a salesman, 3 hect…
€93,586
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Balloszoeg, Hungary
2
1 000 m²
2
RIDER FARM NEAR KECSKEMÉT FOR SALE! The romantic mood of the Hungarian plain his redolent e…
€335,948
Recommend
Cottage 5 bathrooms with balcony, new building, with transformable rooms
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5
1 526 m²
2
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! From the downtown of Kecskemét for sale cca. 4 km-re in an inside birch,…
€839,871
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, in good condition
Ruzsa, Hungary
1
35 m²
1
Szeged neighbourhood Ruzsa in boondocks salesman yeah economy depending on 14 ha of area ins…
€172,773
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Izsak, Hungary
1
87 m²
1
On Izsák for sale, 2942 nm plots, 87 nm ones, 3 room apartment houses, 414 are suitable for …
€107,983
Recommend
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Ruzsa, Hungary
4
290 m²
2
ONTO A UNDERTAKING GREAT OPPORTUNITY - RURAL TOURISM, WELLNESS CENTRE , REHABILITATIVE INSTI…
€119,742
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1
96 m²
1
On the direct borderland of Lajosmizse for sale, from a farm, sour cherry real estate band o…
€131,980
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Fueloepszallas, Hungary
1
4 m²
1
LET PLAIN POSSESSION WAIT FOR HIS NEW PROPRIETOR. From Kecskemét 28 km the 4,5 ha of pastu…
€83,747
Recommend
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3
100 m²
1
Salesman it well made go in, working rest park on Nyíri erdő middle! From Kecskemét 12 km, …
€551,915
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Ladanybene, Hungary
1
200 m²
1
***Igazi rezidencia*** The mansion was founded on the neighbourhood of the 1840 years! I…
€119,981
Recommend
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Ladanybene, Hungary
2 000 m²
1
A farm with a total area of 148.000 m2 selling on Ladánybene outer area on which one takes u…
€131,980
Recommend
