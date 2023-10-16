Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Southern Great Plain, Hungary

Kecskemeti jaras
16
Lajosmizse
5
Kiskoroesi jaras
3
Kunszentmiklosi jaras
3
26 properties total found
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Balloszoeg, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Balloszoeg, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
10 km from Kecskemét In Ballószög, a homestead of German owners, for sale with full equipmen…
€109,478
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Jakabszallas, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Jakabszallas, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
Beside Kecskemét for sale on Jakabszállás from the airport 2 km TANYÁS INGATLAN, fishpond, f…
€118,557
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kunadacs, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kunadacs, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, the Kiskunsági 2 farms fenced in selling on one o…
€155,681
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kunadacs, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kunadacs, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, motorway from driving one 15 km, on one of Kiskun…
€104,820
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Petofiszallas, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Petofiszallas, Hungary
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Economy earners attention!!! On Petőfiszállás salesman it 6.3Ha onto farming suitable settl…
€234,719
Cottage 7 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Helvecia, Hungary
Cottage 7 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Helvecia, Hungary
Bathrooms count 7
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 2
From Kecskemét hardly 10 km, a salesman is fit for a rural tourism, horse keeping excellentl…
€431,116
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Petofiszallas, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Petofiszallas, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
4 room farms rebuilt demanding on Petőfiszállás outer area, with a habitable bathroomed outb…
€100,784
Cottage 6 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kerekegyhaza, Hungary
Cottage 6 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kerekegyhaza, Hungary
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
++ LEGENDARY HUNTER POSSESSION SALESMAN ++ guesthouse: 2 suite ones; community building:…
€475,127
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, with Excelent brightness in Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, with Excelent brightness
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
IS HE LOOKING FOR A COMPLETE ECONOMY? Near Lajosmizse a fully-equipped farm salesman, furni…
€155,736
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Tass, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Tass, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 1
In Tass centre salesman Berg mansion! The building 284 M2 ones, two independent ones consis…
€143,738
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Ladanybene, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Ladanybene, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
On Ladánybene offer onto selling it 1770 nm farms taken out, and the 9739 nm pastures belong…
€119,981
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
From Kecskemét onto 15 minutes in 2011 authentically rebuilt, close 300nm-es, 7 room luxurie…
€287,716
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Pahi, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Pahi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
Izsák-Páhi 2 section of house farms, on 5539 nm of plot salesman! 1.lakóingatlan jell. 67 n…
€115,182
Cottage 13 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 13 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Bathrooms count 13
Area 1 043 m²
Number of floors 1
From Kecskemét 10 km program house, guesthouse salesman!
€431,933
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Extraordinary opportunity beside Lajosmizse! Main building: 200-nm house renewed beautif…
€203,969
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Fueloepjakab, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Fueloepjakab, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
Distinguished opportunity! Nm and 55 nm of inhabitant and economic one is a salesman, 3 hect…
€93,586
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Balloszoeg, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Balloszoeg, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
RIDER FARM NEAR KECSKEMÉT FOR SALE! The romantic mood of the Hungarian plain his redolent e…
€335,948
Cottage 5 bathrooms with balcony, new building, with transformable rooms in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Cottage 5 bathrooms with balcony, new building, with transformable rooms
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 526 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! From the downtown of Kecskemét for sale cca. 4 km-re in an inside birch,…
€839,871
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, in good condition in Ruzsa, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, in good condition
Ruzsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
Szeged neighbourhood Ruzsa in boondocks salesman yeah economy depending on 14 ha of area ins…
€172,773
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Izsak, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Izsak, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
On Izsák for sale, 2942 nm plots, 87 nm ones, 3 room apartment houses, 414 are suitable for …
€107,983
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Ruzsa, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Ruzsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
ONTO A UNDERTAKING GREAT OPPORTUNITY - RURAL TOURISM, WELLNESS CENTRE , REHABILITATIVE INSTI…
€119,742
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
On the direct borderland of Lajosmizse for sale, from a farm, sour cherry real estate band o…
€131,980
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Fueloepszallas, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Fueloepszallas, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 m²
Number of floors 1
LET PLAIN POSSESSION WAIT FOR HIS NEW PROPRIETOR. From Kecskemét 28 km the 4,5 ha of pastu…
€83,747
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Salesman it well made go in, working rest park on Nyíri erdő middle! From Kecskemét 12 km, …
€551,915
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Ladanybene, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Ladanybene, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
***Igazi rezidencia*** The mansion was founded on the neighbourhood of the 1840 years! I…
€119,981
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Ladanybene, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Ladanybene, Hungary
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
A farm with a total area of 148.000 m2 selling on Ladánybene outer area on which one takes u…
€131,980

