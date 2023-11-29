Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Southern Great Plain, Hungary

169 properties total found
3 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€191,179
Leave a request
3 room house in Varosfoeld, Hungary
3 room house
Varosfoeld, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€171,772
Leave a request
3 room house in Apostag, Hungary
3 room house
Apostag, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€39,075
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€36,452
Leave a request
3 room house in Csanadpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€34,092
Leave a request
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€86,515
Leave a request
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€146,596
Leave a request
5 room house in Gyula, Hungary
5 room house
Gyula, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€207,176
Leave a request
3 room house in Szabadszallas, Hungary
3 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
In Szabadszállás, a 3,876 m2 area is for sale of which 1,886 m2 are farmsteads and 1,990 m2 …
€15,473
Leave a request
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€83,919
Leave a request
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€143,974
Leave a request
2 room house in Baja, Hungary
2 room house
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€46,942
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€172,821
Leave a request
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€143,449
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
€233,400
Leave a request
6 room house in Orgovany, Hungary
6 room house
Orgovany, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€61,628
Leave a request
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€114,078
Leave a request
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€75,790
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€73,167
Leave a request
2 room house in Felsoszentivan, Hungary
2 room house
Felsoszentivan, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€23,576
Leave a request
3 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€314,697
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€70,545
Leave a request
3 room house in Baja, Hungary
3 room house
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€140,302
Leave a request
4 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
€128,239
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€48,516
Leave a request
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€33,830
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€166,527
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€128,501
Leave a request
4 room house in Csanadpalota, Hungary
4 room house
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€12,850
Leave a request
7 room house in Szabadszallas, Hungary
7 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€416,974
Leave a request

