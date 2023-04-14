Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Nagykanizsai jaras
  6. Nagykanizsa

Residential properties for sale in Nagykanizsa, Hungary

131 property total found
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 88,806
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 77,572
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 57,510
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 57,510
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 47,078
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 90,946
Housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
House
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 9,362
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 63,930
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 53,471
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 101,378
6 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 234,855
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 55,905
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 53,471
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 73,292
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 66,845
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 66,605
5 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 85,596
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 79,979
1 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 42,798
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 71,954
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 131 m²
€ 106,728
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 99,506
7 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
7 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 183 m²
€ 240,472
5 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 146,851
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 62,860
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 66,605
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 64,171
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 69,280
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 79,979
4 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 137 m²
€ 233,000
