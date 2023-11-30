Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nagykanizsa

Residential properties for sale in Nagykanizsa, Hungary

apartments
36
houses
35
71 property total found
3 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€59,495
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€85,937
1 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€31,731
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€57,908
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€35,697
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€40,985
House in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
House
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€16,897
1 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€40,985
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€39,663
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€61,875
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€158,653
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€88,555
5 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€92,548
4 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€132,211
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€47,596
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€79,062
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
€39,663
1 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
€18,245
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€47,569
6 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
€158,389
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€17,187
House in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
House
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€15,839
House in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
House
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€18,483
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€44,687
3 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€115,023
3 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€78,004
3 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€76,418
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€34,375
3 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
€85,937
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€92,283
