  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Mohacsi jaras
  6. Mohacs

Residential properties for sale in Mohacs, Hungary

35 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 23,593
2 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 218,776
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 49,041
2 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 79,261
2 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 52,752
3 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 55,403
4 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m²
€ 217,371
6 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
6 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 52,752
2 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 41,088
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 42,149
2 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 43,739
2 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 78,201
2 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 89,864
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 104,709
4 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
4 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 121,675
3 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m²
€ 70,248
2 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 23,063
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 44,800
6 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
6 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m²
€ 103,119
3 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 78,201
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 46,655
4 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 53,017
3 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 54,316
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 43,739
3 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 54,343
3 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 23 m²
€ 7,422
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 79,261
4 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
4 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 68,923
3 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
€ 37,642
4 room housein Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 42,944
