  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Mohacs

Residential properties for sale in Mohacs, Hungary

apartments
5
houses
11
16 properties total found
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€63,214
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€104,573
3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€54,776
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€51,362
3 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€118,527
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€72,074
3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€45,865
House in Mohacs, Hungary
House
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
€13,629
3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€43,460
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€48,486
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€249,009
2 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€74,277
2 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€51,107
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€22,915
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€52,418
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€42,458
