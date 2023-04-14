Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

Heviz
98
Keszthely
69
368 properties total found
3 room housein Keszthely, Hungary
3 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 224,352
1 room apartmentin Heviz, Hungary
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m²
€ 92,118
2 room apartmentin Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 87,871
3 room apartmentin Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 79,859
8 room housein Alsopahok, Hungary
8 room house
Alsopahok, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 240,110
3 room housein Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 224,325
6 room housein Zalaapati, Hungary
6 room house
Zalaapati, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m²
€ 299,000
2 room housein Gyenesdias, Hungary
2 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 125,263
4 room apartmentin Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
4 room apartment
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 181,351
2 room apartmentin Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 117,518
3 room housein Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
3 room house
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 263,079
4 room housein Keszthely, Hungary
4 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 69,175
4 room housein Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
4 room house
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 133,276
4 room housein Sarmellek, Hungary
4 room house
Sarmellek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 98,555
5 room housein Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
5 room house
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 141 m²
€ 427,070
5 room housein Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
5 room house
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 141 m²
€ 427,070
5 room housein Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
5 room house
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 141 m²
€ 427,070
5 room housein Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
5 room house
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 141 m²
€ 427,070
3 room housein Heviz, Hungary
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 100,157
5 room housein Heviz, Hungary
5 room house
Heviz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 531,500
1 room apartmentin Keszthely, Hungary
1 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 97,219
4 room housein Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
4 room house
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 467,133
3 room housein Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 199,900
2 room apartmentin Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 186,960
2 room apartmentin Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 154,910
4 room apartmentin Keszthely, Hungary
4 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 341,869
3 room housein Heviz, Hungary
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 96,685
Housein Varvoelgy, Hungary
House
Varvoelgy, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 88,138
3 room housein Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 167,997
4 room housein Alsopahok, Hungary
4 room house
Alsopahok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 133,276

