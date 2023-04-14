Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hungary

Miskolc
65
Mezokoevesdi jaras
10
Kazincbarcikai jaras
7
Tokaji jaras
7
Borsodnadasd
6
Onga
6
Tokaj
6
Edelenyi jaras
4
192 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 69,280
4 room housein Tardona, Hungary
4 room house
Tardona, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 141,769
2 room housein Hegymeg, Hungary
2 room house
Hegymeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 37,448
FOR SALE: 65nm cute family house, characterized by 2 rooms + living room-kitchen. In good …
1 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 36,111
5 room housein Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 274 m²
€ 160,226
3 room housein Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 20,062
6 room housein Szoegliget, Hungary
6 room house
Szoegliget, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 195 m²
€ 101,646
HUNGARY - SZOGLIGET. We offer for sale 50 km from Kassa, close to the location of Aggtelek …
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 61,255
7 room housein Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 450 m²
€ 334,361
4 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 128,127
2 room housein Ricse, Hungary
2 room house
Ricse, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 34,774
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 64,171
4 room housein Kazincbarcika, Hungary
4 room house
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 20,062
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 53,230
3 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 93,354
6 room housein Domahaza, Hungary
6 room house
Domahaza, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 24,047
3 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 58,580
4 room apartmentin Malyi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Malyi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m²
€ 194,999
4 room apartmentin Malyi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Malyi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m²
€ 194,999
7 room housein Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 241 m²
€ 120,102
2 room apartmentin Putnok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Putnok, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 21,399
3 room apartmentin Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 20,864
2 room housein Edeleny, Hungary
2 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 41,461
3 room apartmentin Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 21,399
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 52,160
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 65,777
3 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 60,185
3 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 120,343
2 room apartmentin Malyi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Malyi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 66,605
6 room housein Borsodnadasd, Hungary
6 room house
Borsodnadasd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 13,107

Properties features in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hungary

