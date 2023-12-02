Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hungary

Ozdi jaras
14
Ozd
13
Miskolci jaras
7
Miskolc
6
27 properties total found
2 room house in Malyi, Hungary
2 room house
Malyi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
€77,819
2 room house in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
2 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€22,950
2 room apartment in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€30,336
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€110,530
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€39,305
3 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€57,903
3 room house in Erdobenye, Hungary
3 room house
Erdobenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€21,077
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€131,633
4 room house in Taktaharkany, Hungary
4 room house
Taktaharkany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€31,629
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€19,785
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€51,440
2 room house in Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
2 room house
Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€29,017
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€20,840
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€23,741
5 room house in Ozd, Hungary
5 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A 2-story brick-built 5-room family house for sale on Petőfi út in Ózdon. Since each floor h…
€22,686
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€13,163
4 room house in Ozd, Hungary
4 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€47,483
2 room house in Ozd, Hungary
2 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€34,029
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
A 1-floor, 2-room apartment is for sale in Ózd at the beginning of Lehel vezér út. The brick…
€27,698
5 room house in Ozd, Hungary
5 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A 2-storey family house with 5 rooms is for sale in Ózdon, near Wellis and OAM. On a flat pl…
€34,293
4 room house in Ozd, Hungary
4 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€9,760
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€26,353
4 room house in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
4 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€49,461
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€9,233
3 room house in Borsodnadasd, Hungary
3 room house
Borsodnadasd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€105,518
8 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
€252,978
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€87,026
