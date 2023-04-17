Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vannes, France

3 room apartmentin Vannes, France
3 room apartment
Vannes, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 376,000
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
4 room apartmentin Vannes, France
4 room apartment
Vannes, France
4 Number of rooms 81 m²
€ 608,000
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
2 room apartmentin Vannes, France
2 room apartment
Vannes, France
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 287,000
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
2 room apartmentin Vannes, France
2 room apartment
Vannes, France
2 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 301,000
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
3 room apartmentin Vannes, France
3 room apartment
Vannes, France
3 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 432,000
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
2 room apartmentin Vannes, France
2 room apartment
Vannes, France
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 287,000
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
3 room apartmentin Vannes, France
3 room apartment
Vannes, France
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 397,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  VALVES The beauty and sweetness of life... A dyna…
3 room apartmentin Vannes, France
3 room apartment
Vannes, France
3 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 388,000
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
3 room apartmentin Vannes, France
3 room apartment
Vannes, France
3 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 403,000
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
3 room apartmentin Vannes, France
3 room apartment
Vannes, France
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 412,000
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …

