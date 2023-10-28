UAE
Vallauris
Residential
France
Vallauris
Houses
Houses for sale in Vallauris, France
villas
19
House
Clear all
19 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
4
200 m²
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
€2,59M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
6
360 m²
Our agency proposes for sale this beautiful villa with a large living room with open kitchen…
€4,70M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
4
180 m²
In a residential area of Golfe-Juan, only 10 minutes drive from Cannes and Cap d'Antibes, ra…
€1,59M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
5
265 m²
Our agency proposes for sale on the heights of Golfe-Juan, this beautifully refurbished vill…
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
5
Tastefully restored bastide dating from the 18th century on a private estate of almost 6000s…
€3,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
4
210 m²
Discover for sale this charming house built in 1952 with a 900 m² garden and 3 terraces, ava…
€1,99M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
6
268 m²
Sole agent. This magnificent family villa located in a gated domain halfway between Cannes a…
€2,29M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
6
249 m²
Sole agent. In a gated domain located a few minutes from Cannes and Antibes, beautiful villa…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
4
180 m²
Our agency proposes for sale this villa ideally located at only 20 minutes walking from the …
€1,59M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
4
236 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this beautiful sea view villa…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
5
5
380 m²
On the heights of Golfe Juan, on the Mauruches Superiors, residents enjoy a panoramic view o…
€6,49M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
4
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you on the heights of Golfe Juan …
€2,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
4
210 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes for sale this lovely villa, ide…
€1,99M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
4
350 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers a villa of 350m² with stunning vi…
€1,53M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
5
280 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you on the heights of Golfe Juan,…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
3
450 m²
Golfe Juan, in a residential area near the city center, wonderful belle epoque villa with op…
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
6
350 m²
Close to the beaches, near harbor and shops, and 10 minutes from Cannes, property 350 sqm wi…
€4,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
4
320 m²
Charming property including a main house of 300 m² comprising four bedrooms and four bathroo…
€3,78M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
7
730 m²
Our agency offers this New Californian style villa, from July 2015 The villoffers 730 sq m o…
€13,00M
Recommend
