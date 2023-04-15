Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Occitania, France

58 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Juilles, France
5 room apartment
Juilles, France
10 Number of rooms 438 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
2 room apartment
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Lacassagne, France
2 room apartment
Lacassagne, France
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 243,000
Object delivery date: 2 quarter of 2022  Close to the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw…
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 265,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 409,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 399,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
5 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
5 room apartment
Montpellier, France
5 Number of rooms 107 m²
€ 689,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Saint-Mamet, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Mamet, France
2 Number of rooms 31 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 319,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Nimes, France
2 room apartment
Nimes, France
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 169,000
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 374,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Auch, France
2 room apartment
Auch, France
2 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 270,000
Sainto vista Nichée au coeur du village de Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, la résidence Sainto Vis…
2 room apartmentin Auch, France
2 room apartment
Auch, France
2 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 290,000
Sainto vista Nichée au coeur du village de Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, la résidence Sainto Vis…
2 room apartmentin Auch, France
2 room apartment
Auch, France
2 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 315,000
Sainto vista Nichée au coeur du village de Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, la résidence Sainto Vis…
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 340,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 340,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
2 room apartmentin Balma, France
2 room apartment
Balma, France
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 245,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 305,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 316,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 331,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 384,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Nimes, France
2 room apartment
Nimes, France
2 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 159,800
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2022  Near the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw f…
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 346,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 389,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 395,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 376,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 341,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 489,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 384,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…

Properties features in Occitania, France

