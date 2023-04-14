Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Villa 4 room villain Paris, France
Villa 4 room villa
Paris, France
125 m²
€ 1,780,000
For sale, a house of 125 square meters with a 10 square meter terrace. Near the Canal Saint …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Paris, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
450 m²
€ 2,310,000
Near Provins, about 1h15 from Paris, a magnificent property entirely restored of 450sqm in p…
Villa 5 room villain Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Villa 5 room villa
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
1 bath 349 m²
€ 5,650,000
Just a few meters from the stunning gardens of the Bois de Boulogne and from the enjoyable J…
Villa Villain Paris, France
Villa Villa
Paris, France
850 m²
€ 5,500,000
France.Paris Magnificent villa with Art Deco Unique Beach on the shores of Lake Angen, 15 km…
Villa Villain Paris, France
Villa Villa
Paris, France
640 m²
€ 2,850,000
 France Paris Chic villa near Versailles A rare estate after a high-quality restoration, a n…
Villa Villain Paris, France
Villa Villa
Paris, France
1 600 m²
€ 9,800,000
France Paris Villa Palace near Versailles A unique modern villa-palace in the 0.5ga landscap…
Villa Villain Paris, France
Villa Villa
Paris, France
1 100 m²
€ 40,000,000
France.Paris Palace-style villa Unique, luxurious palace-style villa with Ritz hotel design.…
Villa Villain Paris, France
Villa Villa
Paris, France
500 m²
€ 4,200,000
France.Paris Villa in an elite residence Very cozy villa in an elite, closed, private reside…
Villa 9 room villain Paris, France
Villa 9 room villa
Paris, France
800 m²
€ 18,000,000
The luxurious castle with a rich history is 50 km southeast of Paris, France. The castle was…

