Apartments for sale in Grand Est, France

45 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 326,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
3 room apartmentin Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 256,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
5 room apartmentin Colmar, France
5 room apartment
Colmar, France
5 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 370,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
61 m²
€ 240,000
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
43 m²
€ 185,000
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
65 m²
€ 256,000
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
61 m²
€ 244,000
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
61 m²
€ 254,000
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
62 m²
€ 249,500
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
93 m²
€ 346,000
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
77 m²
€ 306,000
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
74 m²
€ 279,000
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
59 m²
€ 248,000
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
65 m²
€ 284,000
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
62 m²
€ 268,000
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
Apartmentin Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
74 m²
€ 297,000
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
1 room apartmentin Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
1 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 135,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
1 room apartmentin Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
1 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 148,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
1 room apartmentin Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
1 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 130,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
2 room apartmentin Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 175,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
1 room apartmentin Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 165,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
2 room apartmentin Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 172,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
2 room apartmentin Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 170,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
2 room apartmentin Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 167,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
2 room apartmentin Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 186,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
3 room apartmentin Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
3 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 228,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
3 room apartmentin Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
3 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 208,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
3 room apartmentin Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 251,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
4 room apartmentin Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
4 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 306,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
3 room apartmentin Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 256,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…

