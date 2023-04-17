Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Gard
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Gard, France

Nimes
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 243,000
Object delivery date: 2 quarter of 2022  Close to the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw…
2 room apartmentin Nimes, France
2 room apartment
Nimes, France
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 169,000
2 room apartmentin Nimes, France
2 room apartment
Nimes, France
2 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 159,800
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2022  Near the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw f…
3 room apartmentin Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 261,000
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  CENTER OF CITY, PRIVILEGIA... If there is an…
3 room apartmentin Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
3 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 239,000
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  CENTER OF CITY, PRIVILEGIA... If there is an…
3 room apartmentin Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
3 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 229,000
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  CENTER OF CITY, PRIVILEGIA... If there is an…
3 room apartmentin Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
3 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 235,000
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  CENTER OF CITY, PRIVILEGIA... If there is an…
3 room apartmentin Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 269,000
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  CENTER OF CITY, PRIVILEGIA... If there is an…
3 room apartmentin Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 254,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2022  Near the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw f…
3 room apartmentin Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 253,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2022  Near the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw f…

Properties features in Gard, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir