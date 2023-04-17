Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Bouches-du-Rhone
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bouches-du-Rhone, France

Marseille
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Marseille, France
4 room apartment
Marseille, France
4 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 492,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
4 room apartmentin Marseille, France
4 room apartment
Marseille, France
4 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 499,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
3 room apartmentin Marseille, France
3 room apartment
Marseille, France
3 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 335,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
3 room apartmentin Marseille, France
3 room apartment
Marseille, France
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 399,000
Date of delivery of the object: immediately To allow the instruction of the file, thank you …
2 room apartmentin Marseille, France
2 room apartment
Marseille, France
2 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 166,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
2 room apartmentin Marseille, France
2 room apartment
Marseille, France
2 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 269,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
2 room apartmentin Marseille, France
2 room apartment
Marseille, France
2 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 241,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
4 room apartmentin Marseille, France
4 room apartment
Marseille, France
4 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 359,000
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022 Under the sun of Provence, your new address i…
4 room apartmentin Marseille, France
4 room apartment
Marseille, France
4 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 349,000
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022 Under the sun of Provence, your new address i…
3 room apartmentin Marseille, France
3 room apartment
Marseille, France
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 312,000
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022 Under the sun of Provence, your new address i…

Properties features in Bouches-du-Rhone, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go