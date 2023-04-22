Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Maritime Alps
  5. Nice
  6. Beausoleil

Residential properties for sale in Beausoleil, France

4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 875,000
QUARTERS OF FIRST STAGE - & nbsp; VID ON THE SEA - TERRAS - GARDEN 183M2 - WARRAGEAt Bosolya…
2 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 850,000
QUARTERS & nbsp; FULL ETAGE - & nbsp; VID ON THE SEA - TERRAS - SAD - WARAGEAt Bosolya's alt…
1 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
1 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 242,000
Quiet 2 room apartment and Nbsp; at garden level - garage for an additional fee The 2 room a…
2 room house in Beausoleil, France
2 room house
Beausoleil, France
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² Number of floors 2
€ 599,000
House in Bosolá 3 rooms 83 m & sup2; & nbsp; sea view Located a stone's t…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir