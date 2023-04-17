Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Pyrenees-Atlantiques
  5. Bayonne

Residential properties for sale in Bayonne, France

15 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Biarritz, France
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
210 m²
€ 995,000
The beautiful townhouse is located in the center of Biarritz. The property is built in the 2…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
230 m²
€ 1,525,000
Lovely townhouse in Biarritz. The property layout consists of 6 bedrooms, bathrooms, a fully…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
180 m²
€ 900,000
Charming townhouse in the heart of Biarritz in France. The residential area covers 180 squar…
6 room housein Anglet, France
6 room house
Anglet, France
250 m²
€ 1,730,000
Cozy house in the resort town of Anglet. The city is located in the south-west of the countr…
3 room housein Biarritz, France
3 room house
Biarritz, France
250 m²
€ 1,580,000
A cosy house overlooking the golf course is in Biarritz. The total living area covers 250 sq…
5 room housein Biarritz, France
5 room house
Biarritz, France
300 m²
€ 1,990,000
Great house in a city in south-west France in Biarritz. The house is next to shops and popul…
4 room housein Biarritz, France
4 room house
Biarritz, France
320 m²
€ 1,695,000
The excellent house is located in Biarritz, France. The area of the house is 320 sq.m. The h…
5 room housein Anglet, France
5 room house
Anglet, France
290 m²
€ 1,390,000
A beautiful house in the city on the bank of the Bay of Biscay - Anglet. The property covers…
3 room housein Biarritz, France
3 room house
Biarritz, France
245 m²
€ 1,180,000
Beautiful house in a residential area of Biarritz. The property covers an area of 245 square…
5 room housein Biarritz, France
5 room house
Biarritz, France
320 m²
€ 950,000
Lovely house just minutes from the centre of Biarritz in France. The spacious house with an …
6 room housein Biarritz, France
6 room house
Biarritz, France
265 m²
€ 895,000
The charming house is located on a beautiful well-maintained plot in the luxurious resort ci…
3 room apartmentin Biarritz, France
3 room apartment
Biarritz, France
200 m²
€ 2,226,000
Exceptional apartments near the centre of Biarritz. The living area covers approximately 200…
2 room apartmentin Biarritz, France
2 room apartment
Biarritz, France
153 m²
€ 2,120,000
Prestigious apartments are located in Biarritz, France. The apartments are located on the up…
3 room apartmentin Biarritz, France
3 room apartment
Biarritz, France
120 m²
€ 970,000
Wonderful apartment near Biarritz. The 120 sq m apartment includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
3 room apartmentin Biarritz, France
3 room apartment
Biarritz, France
99 m²
€ 550,000
The beautiful apartment is located in Biarritz, France. In an apartment with an area of 99 s…

