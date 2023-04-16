France
Realting.com
France
Metropolitan France
Maritime Alps
Grasse
Antibes
Residential properties for sale in Antibes, France
26 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
144 m²
€ 852,000
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
420 m²
€ 13,500,000
Built in 1901, this exceptional villa in Cap D Antibes is for sale. The property has idyllic…
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
220 m²
€ 4,490,000
This family villa for sale in Cap D'Antibes, with panoramic sea views, benefits from an 850 …
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
450 m²
€ 5,500,000
Charming villa completely renovated in the town of Cap d'Antibes, now for sale. The sea view…
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
200 m²
€ 3,600,000
Built in 2012, this outstanding villa in Cap d'Antibes is for sale. Idyllic views featuring …
Villa 9 room villa
Antibes, France
823 m²
€ 24,000,000
For sale, a luxurious private estate with panoramic sea view. On the waterfront of the Cap …
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
200 m²
€ 3,200,000
In Cap d'Antibes, this family villa for sale offers a 508 m² garden and a terrace and offers…
Villa 2 room villa
Antibes, France
55 m²
€ 890,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you this charming house of 55 m…
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
360 m²
€ 8,480,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this beautiful contemporary and u…
Villa 9 room villa
Antibes, France
424 m²
€ 6,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes to you, this superb villa ideal…
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
257 m²
€ 5,700,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this charming renovated villa…
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
250 m²
€ 4,900,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this beautiful property locat…
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
295 m²
€ 3,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this beautiful architect villa of…
Villa 2 room villa
Antibes, France
220 m²
€ 3,200,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers in Cap d'Antibes a villa of chara…
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
225 m²
€ 2,650,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this charming property locate…
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
155 m²
€ 2,650,000
Magnificent house with sea view located on the first line of the Cap d'Antibes. It is ideall…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Antibes, France
300 m²
€ 4,750,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this beautiful villa of the 60 co…
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
218 m²
€ 4,750,000
Located on the seafront of Cap d'Antibes, one of the most exclusive and sought after areas o…
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
160 m²
€ 2,790,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you this charming house located…
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
900 m²
€ 35,000,000
We are proud to present this unique contemporary house located in the town of Cap D Antibes,…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Antibes, France
1 300 m²
€ 26,900,000
Welcome to this beautiful villa for sale in Cap D Antibes (Garoupe). The stunning surroundin…
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
5 bath
330 m²
€ 6,490,000
If optimal relaxation in your natural hideaway sounds healthy, come and visit this Cap d'Ant…
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
350 m²
€ 6,500,000
REF: 092020-011. Built circa 1930, this exceptional villa offers a rare combination of Art D…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
2 bath
85 m²
€ 820,000
This new construction has only six floors and you could live in one of the apartments on top…
Villa 4 room villa
Antibes, France
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
€ 3,700,000
6 rooms, including 4 bedrooms. Living area 350 sq.m. Plot area 2590 sq.m. The villa is bu…
Villa 3 room villa
Antibes, France
3 bath
200 m²
€ 2,970,000
House for rent and sale in Villeneuve-Loubet (town near Antibes), 2 km from the sea. Livi…
