Residential properties for sale in Southwest Finland, Finland

Turun seutukunta
24
Turku
11
Salon seutukunta
8
Somero
5
Raisio
4
Tarvasjoki
4
Vakka-Suomen seutukunta
4
Loimaan seutukunta
2
Show more
39 properties total found
1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 103,000

Apartment in Somero, Finland
Apartment
Somero, Finland
€ 30,105
Cottage in Romsila, Finland
Cottage
Romsila, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Poeytyae, Finland
Townhouse
Poeytyae, Finland
Price on request
1 room Cottage in Masku, Finland
1 room Cottage
Masku, Finland
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 49,000
3 room house in Tarvasjoki, Finland
3 room house
Tarvasjoki, Finland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 159 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 275,000
1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 235,000
4 room house in Raisio, Finland
4 room house
Raisio, Finland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 398,000
Apartment in Tarvasjoki, Finland
Apartment
Tarvasjoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liet…
Apartment in Somero, Finland
Apartment
Somero, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Some…
1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 174,000
1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 153,000
5 room house in Hepojoki, Finland
5 room house
Hepojoki, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 330,000

Townhouse in Tarvasjoki, Finland
Townhouse
Tarvasjoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liet…
2 room house in Kaarina, Finland
2 room house
Kaarina, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 235,000

1 room apartment in Raisio, Finland
1 room apartment
Raisio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 95,000
Apartment in Loimaa, Finland
Apartment
Loimaa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Loim…
2 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 139,000
Townhouse in Vinkkilae, Finland
Townhouse
Vinkkilae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Vehmaa sells 2-to townhou…
1 room Cottage in Uusikaupunki, Finland
1 room Cottage
Uusikaupunki, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
Apartment in Somero, Finland
Apartment
Somero, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 162,000
4 room house in Salon seutukunta, Finland
4 room house
Salon seutukunta, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 155,000

Apartment in Somero, Finland
Apartment
Somero, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in…
4 room house in Nagu, Finland
4 room house
Nagu, Finland
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 191 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 425,000
Maritime dream in Nauvo with your own large beach plot! There are no neighbors near the prop…
3 room house in Salon seutukunta, Finland
3 room house
Salon seutukunta, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 187,000
3 room house in Tarvasjoki, Finland
3 room house
Tarvasjoki, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 318,000

4 room house in Sauvo, Finland
4 room house
Sauvo, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 189,000

3 room house in Raisio, Finland
3 room house
Raisio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 338,000

1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 149,000

Properties features in Southwest Finland, Finland

