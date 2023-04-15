Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pirkanmaa, Finland

Tampereen seutukunta
16
Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
8
Ylae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
8
Lounais-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
3
Valkeakoski
3
Lempaeaelae
2
Nokia
2
Orivesi
2
House To archive
36 properties total found
Housein Kihnioe, Finland
House
Kihnioe, Finland
€ 28,000
3 room housein Vastamaeki, Finland
3 room house
Vastamaeki, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 315,000
Townhousein Yloejaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Yloejaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ylö…
4 room housein Oriveden asema, Finland
4 room house
Oriveden asema, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 209,000
3 room housein Nokia, Finland
3 room house
Nokia, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 319,000
2 room housein Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room house
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
Townhousein Lounais-Pirkanmaan seutukunta, Finland
Townhouse
Lounais-Pirkanmaan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Sastamala,…
Townhousein Nuutajaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Nuutajaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Nuutajärvi area, U…
Townhousein Aeetsae, Finland
Townhouse
Aeetsae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Sastamala,…
Housein Vilppula, Finland
House
Vilppula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Mänttä-Vilppula ar…
Townhousein Teisko, Finland
Townhouse
Teisko, Finland
Price on request
4 room housein Lempaeaelae, Finland
4 room house
Lempaeaelae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 379,000
Townhousein Voitila, Finland
Townhouse
Voitila, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Orivesi…
4 room housein Kasuri, Finland
4 room house
Kasuri, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 259,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Paekinmaeki, Finland
4 room house
Paekinmaeki, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 249,000
4 room housein Lempaeaelae, Finland
4 room house
Lempaeaelae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 420,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Kolho, Finland
Townhouse
Kolho, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the pond, near the c…
5 room housein Huhkaankylae, Finland
5 room house
Huhkaankylae, Finland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 219 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 595,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Valkeakoski, Finland
3 room house
Valkeakoski, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 395,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Viiala, Finland
3 room house
Viiala, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 649,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Pohja, Finland
Townhouse
Pohja, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kangasala sells a clean 1…
Villa 5 room villain Karkunkylae, Finland
Villa 5 room villa
Karkunkylae, Finland
8 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 579,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Nokia, Finland
3 room house
Nokia, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 199,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Nuutajaervi, Finland
4 room house
Nuutajaervi, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 303 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 99,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Kolho, Finland
Townhouse
Kolho, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Not far from the beach is…
Housein Soininkylae, Finland
House
Soininkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Auction! House for permanent…
Housein Soininkylae, Finland
House
Soininkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
3 room housein Kollola, Finland
3 room house
Kollola, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 154,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Pyoeroenmaa, Finland
2 room house
Pyoeroenmaa, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Tyry, Finland
3 room house
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 139,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

