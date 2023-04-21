Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in North Karelia, Finland

Joensuun seutukunta
46
Pielisen Karjalan seutukunta
43
Lieksa
26
Nurmes
16
Ilomantsi
10
Joensuu
9
Liperi
8
Outokumpu
7
93 properties total found
Townhouse in Liperi, Finland
Townhouse
Liperi, Finland
€ 25,000
Apartment in Outokumpu, Finland
Apartment
Outokumpu, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Outo…
House in Uimaharju, Finland
House
Uimaharju, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Liek…
Apartment in Nurmes, Finland
Apartment
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Nurm…
Apartment in Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liek…
Apartment in Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Lieksa, 2-…
House in Nurmes, Finland
House
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Ilomantsi, Finland
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Ilomanti, …
Townhouse in Ilomantsi, Finland
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in Il…
Apartment in Ilomantsi, Finland
Apartment
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a bright, one-be…
Apartment in Outokumpu, Finland
Apartment
Outokumpu, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Outokumpu sells 1 apartme…
House in Liperi, Finland
House
Liperi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Liperi, a …
Apartment in Outokumpu, Finland
Apartment
Outokumpu, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Outokumpu sells 1 apartme…
Townhouse in Nurmes, Finland
Townhouse
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a good location, not f…
Townhouse in Lieksa, Finland
Townhouse
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Lieksa sells 1-k townhous…
Apartment in Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Lieksa, 1-…
House in Lieksa, Finland
House
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
House in Valtimo, Finland
House
Valtimo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Townhouse in Eno, Finland
Townhouse
Eno, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Eno area, Joensuu,…
Townhouse in Eno, Finland
Townhouse
Eno, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Eno area, Joensuu,…
House in Ilomantsi, Finland
House
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Ilomanti, …
House in Uimaharju, Finland
House
Uimaharju, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Apartment building 68/111…
Apartment in Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liek…
Townhouse in Juuka, Finland
Townhouse
Juuka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Juuka, 1-k…
Townhouse in Raeaekkylae, Finland
Townhouse
Raeaekkylae, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Nurmes, Finland
Apartment
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Nurm…
Townhouse in Lieksa, Finland
Townhouse
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Lieksa sells a 3-k townho…
House in Nurmes, Finland
House
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…

Properties features in North Karelia, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
