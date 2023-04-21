The Czech Republic is divided into 13 regions. Central Bohemia is considered one of the most developed and largest. This is where Prague, the capital of the country, is located and where the key infrastructure is concentrated. The region is also renowned for its beautiful nature, dominated by mountains and forests, and for its many places of interest, which always attracts tourists.

Benefits of buying a residential property in Central Bohemia

All types of property are regularly offered for sale in this region. Buying any of them is a smart investment for the future: the average price per square meter in Central Bohemia increases by 6-10% every year. This allows you to resell your flat or house at a profit if needed.

In addition, the property can generate a good income by being rented out to tourists. The flow of tourists can be observed all year round; the Czech Republic is considered one of the most visited countries in Europe.

Other advantages of buying property in the region:

residence in a country with a stable economy;

well-developed infrastructure (not only in Prague, but also in other cities in the region);

good ecology due to the proximity to forests and rivers.

Which properties are available for purchase

All types of housing are available for sale in Central Bohemia:

flats, studios and apartments;

houses, cottages and mansions;

castles and townhouses.

Flats in new buildings are the most expensive. Residential properties of this type can be bought in Central Bohemia for 4,000-5,000 euros per square metre. In Prague, properties can be 10-15% more expensive.

Owners ask different prices for houses: from 1000 to 6000 euros per square meter. The final price depends on the condition and location. Foreigners have the opportunity to buy not only a house, but also a plot of land.

The best places to live

Prague real estate has traditionally been in demand in this region. It attracts buyers because of its liquidity and convenient location.

Residential and commercial property in Central Bohemia can also be considered in the spa town of Poděbrady. There are always a lot of tourists during the swimming season, which allows you to earn a steady income on real estate.

Central Bohemia is well suited for permanent residence, offering a developed infrastructure and a wide range of comfortable properties. You can explore offers for housing in this region on REALTING.