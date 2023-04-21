Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Central Bohemia

172 properties total found
9 room house in Chocnejovice, Czech Republic
9 room house
Chocnejovice, Czech Republic
11 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 267 m² Number of floors 3
€ 649,000
I would like to offer you this beautiful house owned by my parents. This work of art is an …
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 99,450
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 99,450
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 99,840
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 108,459
1 room apartment in Otvovice, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Otvovice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 99,450
Apartment in Studene, Czech Republic
Apartment
Studene, Czech Republic
149 m²
€ 399,692
Apartment in Roblin, Czech Republic
Apartment
Roblin, Czech Republic
134 m²
€ 698,100
Apartment in Zlata, Czech Republic
Apartment
Zlata, Czech Republic
160 m²
€ 624,423
Apartment in Radejovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Radejovice, Czech Republic
150 m²
€ 752,700
Apartment in Jesenice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Jesenice, Czech Republic
149 m²
€ 622,635
Apartment in Statenice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Statenice, Czech Republic
160 m²
€ 604,344
Apartment in Jilove u Prahy, Czech Republic
Apartment
Jilove u Prahy, Czech Republic
123 m²
€ 497,706
Apartment in Sestajovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Sestajovice, Czech Republic
148 m²
€ 642,318
3 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 98 m²
€ 176,748
3 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 148,589
3 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 184,380
4 room apartment in Milin, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
Milin, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 148,629
Apartment in Breznice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Breznice, Czech Republic
82 m²
€ 116,493
Apartment in Breznice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Breznice, Czech Republic
65 m²
€ 107,254
House in Stetkovice, Czech Republic
House
Stetkovice, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 234,015
3 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 136,500
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 107,250
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 116,805
3 room apartment in Rasovice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Rasovice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 117,390
3 room apartment in Naceradec, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Naceradec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 116,610
House in Masecin, Czech Republic
House
Masecin, Czech Republic
167 m²
€ 468,029

Properties features in Central Bohemia, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

The Czech Republic is divided into 13 regions. Central Bohemia is considered one of the most developed and largest. This is where Prague, the capital of the country, is located and where the key infrastructure is concentrated. The region is also renowned for its beautiful nature, dominated by mountains and forests, and for its many places of interest, which always attracts tourists.

Benefits of buying a residential property in Central Bohemia

All types of property are regularly offered for sale in this region. Buying any of them is a smart investment for the future: the average price per square meter in Central Bohemia increases by 6-10% every year. This allows you to resell your flat or house at a profit if needed.
In addition, the property can generate a good income by being rented out to tourists. The flow of tourists can be observed all year round; the Czech Republic is considered one of the most visited countries in Europe.

Other advantages of buying property in the region:

  • residence in a country with a stable economy;
  • well-developed infrastructure (not only in Prague, but also in other cities in the region);
  • good ecology due to the proximity to forests and rivers.

Which properties are available for purchase 

All types of housing are available for sale in Central Bohemia:

  • flats, studios and apartments;
  • houses, cottages and mansions;
  • castles and townhouses.

Flats in new buildings are the most expensive. Residential properties of this type can be bought in Central Bohemia for 4,000-5,000 euros per square metre. In Prague, properties can be 10-15% more expensive.

Owners ask different prices for houses: from 1000 to 6000 euros per square meter. The final price depends on the condition and location. Foreigners have the opportunity to buy not only a house, but also a plot of land.

The best places to live

Prague real estate has traditionally been in demand in this region. It attracts buyers because of its liquidity and convenient location.

Residential and commercial property in Central Bohemia can also be considered in the spa town of Poděbrady. There are always a lot of tourists during the swimming season, which allows you to earn a steady income on real estate.

Central Bohemia is well suited for permanent residence, offering a developed infrastructure and a wide range of comfortable properties. You can explore offers for housing in this region on REALTING.

