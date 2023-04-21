The Central Bohemian Region is one of the thirteen regions of the Czech Republic. It is located in the central part of the country. The region is famous for its unique nature, clean environment and many ancient castles. The administrative centre of the region is the Czech capital of Prague.

What is the benefit of buying a house in Central Bohemia

Buying a house and living in the region offers the owner a profitable prospect on several fronts:

good job opportunities as long as all the main subsidiaries of large European companies are concentrated in Central part of the Czech Republic;

the opportunity to study at universities and colleges in the country on a state-financed basis;

unlimited recreational opportunities, you can spend your free time in the mountains, on the beaches or just sightseeing;

profit from renting accommodation to tourists who come here year-round (the Czech Republic is regularly ranked in the top 10 most visited countries in the world).

Types of private houses and their prices

There are houses for sale in Central Bohemia to suit all tastes. There is a particular demand for new two-storey houses. They are sold throughout the region in the suburbs of the cities. The cost of a house of this type in Central Bohemia is 1,500-2,000 euros per square meter.

Properties built more than 10 years ago are cheaper. Sellers usually ask for between 800 and 1,500 euros per square meter. In general, the cost of buying a home in Central Bohemia depends not only on the novelty, but also the location. For example, real estate in the suburbs of Prague is traditionally 10-20% more expensive than the rest.

Where to buy a house

Central Bohemia has many cosy and well-developed cities, but it is certainly best to buy a private house on the outskirts of Prague or in its suburbs. From here you can always get to the capital quickly for work or shopping.

Apart from Prague, it is worth considering Kutna Hora. It is famous for its cosy atmosphere and many unique attractions (it has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site). Another great city in the region is the resort of Podebrady. You may purchase a house there if you want to earn money on renting it to tourists.

The Central Bohemian Region is a cosy region in the centre of Bohemia. It is characterized by beautiful nature, convenient location and good ecology. You can find houses for sale in this area on the REALTING platform.