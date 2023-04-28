Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Beroun, Czech Republic

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Beroun, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Beroun, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 156,156
apartment 2 + 1 with large loggia, after reconstruction, 50m2 on the 8 floor sunny apartment…
2 room apartment in Beroun, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Beroun, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 146,211
For sale apartment 2 + 1 with a smaller balcony (0.8 m2), which is located in a quiet part o…
2 room apartment in Beroun, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Beroun, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 140,985
apartment 2 + kk 54m2 on the second floor of a brick house, where a total of 4 residential u…
