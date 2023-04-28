Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemia
  4. Stredocesky kraj
  5. okres Rakovnik

Residential properties for sale in okres Rakovnik, Czech Republic

3 properties total found
Apartment in Slabce, Czech Republic
Apartment
Slabce, Czech Republic
100 m²
€ 151,593
three-story family house in the southern part of the village of Modřejovice, okr. Rakovnik. …
Apartment in Mutejovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Mutejovice, Czech Republic
80 m²
€ 172,341
House 80m2, plot 152m2 brick house after reconstruction near the house there is a bus stop a…
Apartment in Zbecno, Czech Republic
Apartment
Zbecno, Czech Republic
85 m²
€ 101,400
For sale country-type house 85 m ² with a plot of 300 m ², in the area of ​ ​ the city of Ra…

Properties features in okres Rakovnik, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir