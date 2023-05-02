Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemia
  4. Stredocesky kraj
  5. okres Melnik

Residential properties for sale in okres Melnik, Czech Republic

Melnik
5
Neratovice
5
13 properties total found
1 room apartment in Neratovice, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Neratovice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 105,963
Sale of an apartment 1 + kk in personal ownership, with an area of 30.40 m2, on the ground f…
3 room apartment in Melnik, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Melnik, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 223,080
apartment 3 + kk 68m2 on the 3rd floor of the panel house panel house with a new facade with…
Apartment in Melnik, Czech Republic
Apartment
Melnik, Czech Republic
170 m²
€ 241,254
large house 5 + 1/kk with spacious rooms in Melnik. rooms were overhauled The house also has…
1 room apartment in Neratovice, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Neratovice, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 108,771
For sale apartment 1 + 1 34 m ² in the suburbs of Prague, Neratovice district 11th floor of …
3 room apartment in Melnik, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Melnik, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 151,086
Apartment 3 + kk 58 m ² for sale in Melnik 6th floor of panel house Apartment and house afte…
Apartment in Vehlovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Vehlovice, Czech Republic
57 m²
€ 156,507
Family house with 2 + 1 layout the interior after reconstruction and you can live in it all …
Apartment in Neratovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Neratovice, Czech Republic
154 m²
€ 284,778
family home 154m2, plot 430m2 The proposed house is connected to water supply, sewerage, gas…
2 room apartment in Neratovice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Neratovice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 150,384
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 + (3.3 m2 glazed balcony and 1.3 m2 cellar) on the 11 floor of the pan…
1 room apartment in Kralupy nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Kralupy nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
€ 98,865
Apartment 1 + 1 34m2 20km from Prague, panel house, 6th floor of 8, with furniture Great loc…
2 room apartment in Neratovice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Neratovice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
€ 98,397
Apartment 2 + 1 60m2 in brick house, on the 5 floor 25 km from Prague next to everything you…
Apartment in cecelice, Czech Republic
Apartment
cecelice, Czech Republic
129 m²
€ 228,150
House 129 m2, distance to the centre of Prague & # 8212; 30 km, 15 minutes by car. House af…
2 room apartment in Melnik, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Melnik, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 116,103
The Apartment of 2+kk 74 m ² in the city of Melnik with the parking space The site of 42 sq…
2 room apartment in Melnik, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Melnik, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 129,285
The Apartment of 2+kk 56 m ² in the city of Melnik 1st floor of a new building of the 2015t…

Properties features in okres Melnik, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go