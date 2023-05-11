Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okres Kolin, Czech Republic

12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kolin, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kolin, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
€ 114,075
Apartment in Doubravcice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Doubravcice, Czech Republic
Area 100 m²
€ 171,873
Apartment in Boretice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Boretice, Czech Republic
Area 120 m²
€ 171,873
Apartment in Boretice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Boretice, Czech Republic
Area 120 m²
€ 176,943
Apartment in Boretice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Boretice, Czech Republic
Area 1 120 m²
€ 1,039,194
Apartment in Radim, Czech Republic
Apartment
Radim, Czech Republic
Area 76 m²
€ 130,026
Apartment in Vrbcany, Czech Republic
Apartment
Vrbcany, Czech Republic
Area 257 m²
€ 156,390
2 room apartment in Planany, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Planany, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
€ 101,556
2 room apartment in Prehvozdi, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Prehvozdi, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
€ 96,603
3 room apartment in Svojsice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Svojsice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
€ 85,449
2 room apartment in Kolin, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kolin, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
€ 101,166
3 room apartment in Brezany II, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Brezany II, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 56 m²
€ 141,453

