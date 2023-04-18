Czech Republic
Realting.com
Czech Republic
Central Bohemia
Stredocesky kraj
okres Mlada Boleslav
Residential properties for sale in okres Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
€ 52,246
For sale apartment 2 + 1 61 m ² in the heart of the city of Usti above Labem 7th floor of t…
Apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
85 m²
€ 98,578
For sale country-type house 85 m ² with a plot of 300 m ², in the area of the city of Ra…
2 room apartment
Northeast, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 114,237
apartment 2 + kk 54m2 on the 2nd floor of the panel house House and apartment after complete…
1 room apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
25 m²
€ 88,834
Apartment 1 + kk, with an area of 24.7 m2, is located on the 2nd floor of a brick house with…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
46 m²
€ 86,218
apartment 2 + kk 46m2 on the 2nd floor brick house + crypt + parking space in the yard The a…
1 room apartment
Brno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
35 m²
€ 101,042
Apartment 1 + kk with glazed loggia 5m2, on the 5th floor of the panel house, apartment for…
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
103 m²
€ 694,974
For sale Apartment 3 + 1,103 m ² in the heart of Prague 1 2nd floor of the brick house after…
2 room apartment
Kladno District, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 106,578
renovated apartment 2 + kk 55m2 The house is located in a quiet place on the outskirts of th…
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 243,980
We offer for sale an apartment in personal property with a layout of 2 + KK on Koprshivnitsk…
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 227,942
We offer for sale a partially renovated apartment 2 + 1. The apartment has a balcony and is …
Apartment
Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
257 m²
€ 152,037
Sale of family home to Vrbchana village. Excellent access to Prague 24 km and to Colin 14 km…
2 room apartment
Brno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 240,758
We offer for sale apartment 2 + KK No. 11 with an area of 54.4 m2 on the 4th floor with an e…
