  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District

Pool Residential properties for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Fanipalski sielski Saviet
99
Nieharelski sielski Saviet
44
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
30
Dzyarzhynsk
29
Fanipol
26
Stankauski sielski Saviet
24
Barauski sielski Saviet
23
Putcynski sielski Saviet
17
4 properties total found
Housein Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 31,578
For sale two-story house with a bathhouse! Address: d. Janovo, st. Dachnaya ⁇ 知 About you…
Cottagein Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 144,771
For sale cottage with all communications d. Wickow, Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, 20 k…
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 16,287
House with bathhouse in the village. Ryabtsevshchina with the possibility of year-round livi…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
177 m²
€ 271,445
A real castle with a spiral staircase crowned with a full-fledged observation deck with a be…

